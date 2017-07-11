Deutsche Bank says Street overestimating iPhone 8 sales potential

Deutsche Bank thinks the Street has overestimated sales for Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) upcoming iPhone 8 and expects a regular sales cycle rather than the hyped “supercycle”.

The bank estimates FY18 phone shipments of 230M units compared to the consensus estimated 244M and the 231M shipments in FY15 during the iPhone 6 and 6S cycle.

The analysis cites mature market saturation, longer refresh cycles, and Chinese market struggles as among Apple’s iPhone headwinds.

Deutsche Bank maintains its Hold rating and a $132 price target.

Apple shares are down 0.10% to $144.92.

