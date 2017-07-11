Bloomberg: Praxair-Linde asset sales draw P-E interest

Praxair (PX -0.3% ) and Linde (OTCPK:LNAGF, OTCPK:LNEGY) are considering selling assets to preempt regulators’ concerns about their merger, drawing interest from P-E bidders including CVC Capital Partners and Advent International, Bloomberg reports.

The companies have said they could consider divestitures of businesses that generated as much as of $4.2B in revenue as of year-end 2016, or €1.1B in EBITDA.

Analysts say the companies likely will start divesting assets after the completion of the tender offer for shareholders, who must agree to exchange at least 75% of Linde’s shares for stock in the new company in order for the merger to be successful.