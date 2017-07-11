WSJ: Time Inc. looking at dropping venerable name in rebranding

A company in heavy transition, Time Inc. (TIME -1.1% ) is now looking at a rebranding of the company to reposition it for modern media, The Wall Street Journal says.

That would mean changing one of media's most venerable names; the first issue of Time magazine appeared in 1923. It's reportedly not considering changing longtime magazine titles (like Time, People, Sports Illustrated or Fortune), though.

Senior execs recently met to discuss the issue and the company's held preliminary talks with some branding firms, the report says.

It could become "Life," resurrecting the name of its now-retired 20th century magazine.