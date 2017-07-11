Williams starts first phase of Transco system expansion project

Williams Partners (WPZ -0.3% ) says it has placed into service the first phase of its Hillabee expansion project, expanding the capacity of its Transco pipeline system in Alabama by 818,410 dkm/day.

WPZ says the first phase of the project included construction of a new compressor facility and ~20 miles of pipeline looping in addition to existing compressor facility modifications.

The Hillabee expansion project will add more than 1.1M dkm/day of pipeline capacity to the Transco system by 2021; the project's second phase is scheduled to be in service by Q2 2020, while the third and final phase would be in service by Q2 2021.