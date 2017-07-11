UK regulator to constrain spectrum bids by BT, Vodafone

The UK's telecom regulator plans to implement rules that will limit spectrum that BT Group (BT -0.4% ) and Vodafone (VOD -1.3% ) can buy in an upcoming auction.

The rules are intended to enforce competition, but may face appeal from the companies that might delay the rollout of 5G technology.

Ofcom, the communications regulator, plans to limit single-operator holdings of immediately usable spectrum (which would prevent BT and its EE unit from bidding in 2.3 GHz) and limit single-operator holdings of overall spectrum usable by 2020 (affecting BT and Vodafone).