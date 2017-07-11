Orbcomm teams with MCN on China service offering

Orbcomm (NASDAQ:ORBC) is gaining entry into China to support its global enterprise customers with IsatData Pro service.

The offering comes through an agreement with Beijing Marine Communication Navigation, the country's top provider of Inmarsat (OTCPK:IMASF) satellite service.

IDP service supports security and location-based machine-to-machine services for a variety of industry purposes, including heavy equipment telematics, fleet tracking, oil and gas monitoring and vessel/buoy tracking and monitoring for maritime usage.

Adding China means Orbcomm is offering M2M service in more than 135 countries.