Intel formally launches new Xeon processors

|About: Intel Corporation (INTC)|By:, SA News Editor

Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) new line of Xeon Scalable processors range from 8 to 28 cores and have 1.65x faster speeds than previous gen chips, according to the company.

Intel claims the platform can handle 4.2x more virtual machines than four-year-old systems. 

Storage: the platform can deliver 5x the operations power second at a 70% lower latency. 

Communications: powers 5G networks and delivers a 2.5x increased IPSec forwarding rate for network apps. 

Intel shares are up 0.31%.  