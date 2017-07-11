Intel formally launches new Xeon processors

Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) new line of Xeon Scalable processors range from 8 to 28 cores and have 1.65x faster speeds than previous gen chips, according to the company.

Intel claims the platform can handle 4.2x more virtual machines than four-year-old systems.

Storage: the platform can deliver 5x the operations power second at a 70% lower latency.

Communications: powers 5G networks and delivers a 2.5x increased IPSec forwarding rate for network apps.

