Orange groups content units, teams with Canal Plus

French incumbent Orange (ORAN -0.2% ) is setting up for vertical integration via a new content division to group its entertainment businesses together, and teaming with Canal Plus (VIVHY +1.1% ) to launch Canal + Essentiel.

The latter offering will make core Canal Plus channels available to Orange Fiber customers with no commitment, and Orange will take over handling subscriptions for the package.

Orange Content will be the umbrella group handling the company's entertainment, and it's betting on drama series: The company will invest €100M in original French and global TV shows over five years with co-production partners.