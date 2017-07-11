Verastem continues up move, shares ahead 20%

Micro cap Verastem (VSTM +20% ) heads north on more than triple normal volume. Shares have rallied over 85% this month and over 265% since March.

Investors appear to be taking long positions on rosy expectations for blood cancer candidate duvelisib.

A few weeks ago, the company reported long-term follow-up data from a Phase 2 study, DYNAMO, that assessed duvelisib in patients with treatment-resistant indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. At 18 months, the overall response rate (ORR) in a subgroup of double-refractory follicular lymphoma was 43% (n=36/83), almost all (n=35/36) partial responders. Median duration of response was 7.9 months, median progression-free survival was 8.3 months and median overall survival was 27.8 months.

In a subgroup of patients with double-refractory small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), the ORR was 68% (n=19/28). All experienced a reduction in the size of their target lymph nodes.

Duvelisib is a dual inhibitor of two enzymes called phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)-delta and PI3K-gamma. Both are associated with the growth and survival of malignant B cells and T cells.

Top-line data from a Phase 3 study, DUO, comparing duvelisib to Novartis' ARZERRA (ofatumumab) in treatment-resistant CLL and SLL should be available in Q4. A Phase 3 extension study is currently recruiting patients.

Previously: Verastem to present long-term follow-up data on duvelisib next week; shares ahead 10% premarket (June 8)