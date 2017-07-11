Devon Energy reports record production rate for STACK well

Devon Energy (DVN +3.3% ) reports a production rate of 6K boe/day from a well in Oklahoma, which it says sets a new initial production record for the STACK play of Oklahoma "by a wide margin."

DVN expects the Privott 17-H well to recover more than 2M boe; initial production was 50% oil.

DVN says it also brought online four other high-rate wells in the area during Q2 which attained an average 30-day initial production rate of 2K boe/day.

DVN says its STACK position encompasses more than 600K net acres by formation and is concentrated in the economic core of the play.