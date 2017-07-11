Facebook rolls out Messenger ads globally

Facebook (FB +1.2% ) says that after tests went well, it will roll out ads in its Messenger product globally.

That means an audience of more than 1.2B monthly users, a significant new revenue stream and new options for advertisers besides building awareness.

Ads will appear in the home tab of the app rather than in messages. But advertisers, who can now buy the ads in Facebook's Ads Manager alongside News Feed and Instagram ads, will be able to use the solution to send users to a conversation as well as to a website.

Sponsored messages will allow advertisers to then re-engage those conversations, Facebook says.

The company had tested Messenger ads in Australia and Thailand.