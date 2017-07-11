Workday plans to open its platform

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) announces its intention to open its platform to customers and developers in a bid to remain competitive and a PaaS market player.

CEO Aneel Bhusri writes in a blog post, “By opening up the Workday Cloud Platform and entering the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) market, Workday intends to enable customers and our broader ecosystem to use our platform services to build custom extensions and applications that can significantly enhance what organizations are able to accomplish with Workday.”

The company will release more details at the Workday Rising event in the fall.