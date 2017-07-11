Total plans $3.5B investment in Qatar's Al Shaheen oilfield

Total (TOT +0.7% ) says it plans to invest $3.5B over five years in Qatar's Al Shaheen oilfield, as the French company and Qatar Petroleum formally launch a joint venture company that will operate the giant offshore field.

CEO Patrick Pouyanne says at a news conference in Doha to mark the inauguration of the North Oil Co. joint venture that will run the field that TOT aimed to maintain Al Shaheen's output at 300K bbl/day for "many years."

The new JV will begin the first phase of development this summer with the mobilization of the first two rigs to launch a 56-well program, with a third rig to be added early next year; TOT won a 30% stake in the field last year, while Qatar Petroleum holds 70%.