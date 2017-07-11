Alphabet launches AI-focused investment firm

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) launches early-stage AI investment firm Gradient Ventures, according to CNBC.

Gradient Ventures will invest $1M to $8M in each of 10 to 15 projects per year.

Funded companies will also receive AI training from Google engineers including the option to have an engineer work at the company for onsite assistance during the training program.

Participants already working with Gradient include remote drone control company Cape and computer vision company Cogniac.

