Shell to buy FPSO serving Stones project for $1B

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it will exercise its option to buy the Turritella floating production storage and offloading vessel for $1B from a group led by SBM Offshore (OTCPK:SBFFF).

According to SBM, the purchase allows Shell to assume operatorship of the Stones development in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, creating additional efficiencies and allowing leverage of its optimized Gulf of Mexico organization and infrastructure.

The Turritella is the deepest FPSO development in the world and has a turret with a disconnectable buoy allowing it to weathervane in normal conditions and disconnect from the FPSO upon the approach of a hurricane.