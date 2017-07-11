Startups turn apartments into hotel rooms - WSJ

via Laura Kusisto

The vacancy rate for downtown apartments of 8.1% in Q1 was up from 6.8% a year ago, according to CoStar Group. Roughly 45% of buildings completed in Q1 of 2016 were more than 10% vacant after one year vs. just 38% a year earlier.

Enter startups like WhyHotel, which first tried its concept with 50 empty units in a Pentagon City, VA building owned by Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO). They rented the apartments out at prices from $179-$329 per night over a period of several months until the building got close to full occupancy. What sort of fee Vornado paid hasn't been disclosed.

Based in Miami and now expanding into other cities, YouRent is looking to take advantage of a glut of high-end apartment inventory by taking control of blocks of units at luxury buildings and renting them out as hotel rooms. YouRent is able to pay as much as 20% above apartment market rent because the hotel rent is so much higher.

Interest parties include not just Airbnb (Private:AIRB), but apartment players like Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), AvalonBay (NYSE:AVB), Essex Property (NYSE:ESS), and Mid-America (NYSE:MAA), and hotel names like Pebblebrook (NYSE:PEB) and LaSalle (NYSE:LHO).