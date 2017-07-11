Ensco wins three drillship contracts offshore West Africa

Ensco(ESV +1.3% ) is higher after receiving three drillship contracts offshore West Africa, representing an aggregate three years of contracted term and more than six additional years of options.

The Ensco DS-4 rig, which was preservation stacked, is contracted for two years for work with Chevron, the deal for Ensco DS-10 is for one year with Shell, and Ensco DS-7 is contracted with Total until this November.

ESV now expects its Q2 contract drilling expense to come in at $282M after adjusting for a $10M settlement of a previously disclosed legal contingency, slightly higher than prior guidance of $270M-$280M.