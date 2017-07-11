Microsoft cuts support to most Windows Phone operating systems

The Verge reports that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has ended support for the Windows 8.1 mobile operating system.

Only about 20% of Windows Phones run an OS higher than 8.1.

While Microsoft hasn’t officially canceled the Windows Phone, the company has indicated giving up on the device in favor of the Azure cloud platform.

The market feels similarly with IDC’s smartphone market predictions not even including the phone in its 2021 forecast.

