VBI Vaccines announces Phase 3 clinical program for Hepatitis B vaccine, Sci-B-Vac

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) announces plans for a global Phase 3 clinical program for Sci-B-Vac,its third-generation hepatitis B vaccine,following positive discussions with the USFDA, EMA and Health Canada.

The said program will consist of two concurrent phase 3 studies, safety and immunogenicity (PROTECT) and a lot-to-lot consistency study (CONSTANT).

The studies are expected to be 15-months in duration and enrolling ~4,800 subjects across ~40 sites in the U.S., Europe, and Canada.

The company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, July12 at 8:30 am EDT, to provide a clinical and regulatory update on Sci-B-Vac.

