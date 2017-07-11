Western Digital gets court order for Toshiba's chip samples, databases

Reuters reports that Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) scored an at least temporary win in court today against Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY).

Western Digital was granted a court order requiring Toshiba to give Western Digital employees access to chip samples and related shared databases.

Toshiba had previously threatened to block Western Digital from accessing those items if the latter didn’t stop trying to block Toshiba’s chip unit sale.

The fight continues over whether Toshiba needs Western Digital’s permission for the chip unit sale with that court date scheduled for Friday.

Western Digital shares closed up 2.76% today.

