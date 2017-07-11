Cesca buys SynGen assets in cash and stock deal

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) subsidiary ThermoGenesis inks an agreement with privately held SynGen to acquire virtually all of its operating assets, including its cell processing platform technology, for $1M in cash and 20% of its common stock.

SynGen co-founder and chief technology officer Philip Coelho has joined ThermoGenesis as CTO.

Chairman and interim CEO Dr. Chris Xu says, “The acquisition of SynGen’s portfolio of commercial products and intellectual property solidifies ThermoGenesis’ position as a leading developer of automated cellular processing systems. Significant medical advancements are being made with autologous cell-based therapies, particularly in the area of immuno-oncology applications. With the integrated product pipeline, ThermoGenesis can now offer a comprehensive suite of automated manufacturing solutions to CAR-T developers. We can also expand our ThermoGenesis portfolio of point-of-care and laboratory-based systems that have become essential tools in this rapidly-growing field of medicine.”