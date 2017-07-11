Stocks end little changed following Trump Jr. email release

Stocks recovered from a sharp but brief noontime drop to finish mostly flat, with strength in tech stocks helping the Nasdaq outperform the other major averages for the second straight day.

The dip and recovery followed the release of emails from Pres. Trump's son concerning meetings with the Russians and the Senate delaying its August recess to work on key legislation.

"Each time something like this [the emails] happens, it gets you further away from policy reform," says Wedbush head of equities Ian Winer.

Energy (+0.5%) was the day's top performing group, thanks in large part to U.S. crude oil's 1.5% gain to $45.07/bbl, followed closely by techs (+0.4%), which extended the sector's two-day gain to 1.2%.

On the downside, the financial group (-0.7%) struggled all day and settled with telecom services (-0.7%) at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Safe-haven assets such as U.S. Treasuries, gold and the Japanese yen moved modestly higher; the benchmark 10-year yield fell by a basis point to 2.36%