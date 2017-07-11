Dow Chemical to sell part of corn seed business, satisfying Brazil regulators

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) agrees to sell part of its Dow AgroSciences corn seed business in Brazil to China's CITIC Agri Fund for $1.1B.

The sale includes seed processing plants and seed research centers, a copy of Dow AgroSciences' Brazilian corn germplasm bank, the Morgan seed brand and a license for the use of the Dow Sementes brand for a certain period of time; Dow says the assets generated $287M in revenues during 2016.

Dow says the sale should satisfy its commitments to Brazilian regulators for clearance of its proposed merger with DuPont (NYSE:DD), and its reaffirmed its expectation to close the merger in August with planned spinoffs to occur within 18 months of closing.