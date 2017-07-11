Ocular Therapeutix -30% as FDA denies NDA for Dextenza

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) -- up 17.1% during market hours, after last night's amendment filing for an equipment change on Dextenza -- has come out of a halt down 30% after hours, following an FDA letter denying its NDA.

The complete response letter says the FDA can't approve Dextenza's NDA in its current form. The agency received the equipment amendment but couldn't review it before taking action.

Meanwhile, Ocular chief Amar Sawhney expects the resolution of manufacturing issues to lead to Dextenza's approval in time.