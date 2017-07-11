HSBC, UBS settle U.S. rate-rigging litigation

HSBC and UBS each agree to pay $14M to settle private U.S. litigation accusing them of rigging the ISDAfix interest rate benchmark used in the derivatives market.

Several pension funds and municipalities had accused 14 banks of conspiring to rig the rate for their own gain during 2009-12; the preliminary settlements, which require a judge's approval, would increase the total payout from the 10 banks that have agreed to settle banks to $408.5M.

BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, Nomura Holdings and Wells Fargo have not yet settled.