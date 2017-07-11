Bored traders spending time with kids, playing golf, tindering

Just when many had thought the years-long decline in trading revenue at the big banks was over, analysts expect the five largest to report an 11% Y/Y decline in Q2 to $18.4B - the lowest Q2 amount since 2012.

Weak revenues means sluggish activity, which means a lot of traders with time on their hands. "What’s frustrating people more than anything is the lack of movement,” says the head of Treasury trading at MUFG Securities, hoping for some sort of summer blowup.

Q2 earnings season begins on Friday.