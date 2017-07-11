I.D. Systems to acquire Keytroller; shares +3.4%

I.D. Systems (IDSY -11.3% ) has a deal to acquire the assets of Keytroller, which makes electronic products to manage industrial equipment.

Shares are up 3.4% after hours.

I.D. Systems will pay $9M ($7M in cash and $2M in common stock) along with up to a $3M stock earn-out over two years.

Keytroller posted revenue of $6.6M and EBITDA of $1.2M in 2016. The deal's expected to close by the end of July.

Also, I.D. Systems is setting a public offering to fund the acquisition. B. Riley will be sole book-runner.