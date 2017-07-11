Petrobras, advisors cleared of wrongdoing in 2010 stock offering

Brazil's securities industry watchdog exonerates Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and former executives and advisers of wrongdoing over alleged irregularities in a $70B stock offering seven years ago, saying the company did not act in bad faith.

Regulators were investigating whether PBR deceived minority shareholders by presenting misleading information to them in the offer, which occurred in September 2010.

The ruling ended an episode that triggered $100B in market value losses that grew with lower oil prices and fallout from the Car Wash corruption probe.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and one of its execs also were cleared.