E&Ps to keep 2017 activity firm, provide little view to 2018, analyst predicts

Negative earnings revisions among energy E&P companies likely will continue in upcoming Q2 reports "as stale sell-side consensus is marked-to-market," as analysts focus on the willingness to cut activity plans and provide any color about 2018 budgeting, Morgan Stanley's Evan Calio says.

Even so, Calio thinks Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) likely will beat expectations and raise their full-year production guidance, while EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) could provide details on its exploration program.

The analyst does not expect companies to trim 2017 production but sees Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Hess (NYSE:HES) as the two most likely to cut 2018 activity.

"We believe that if E&Ps budget 2018 on $45/bbl, it should limit U.S. production growth to 600M bbl/day required to balance the global crude market on consensus supply/demand expectations," Calio writes.