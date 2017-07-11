Northrop, United Technologies win $409M deals with Air Force

Northrop Grumman (NOC +0.3% ) and United Technologies (UTX +0.4% ) have each won $409M contracts from the Defense Dept. to work on next-generation thermal, power and controls.

A competitive process resulted in seven bids being received for the work, the department says.

Work will be completed by July 2024 and take place in Redondo Beach, Calif. (in Northrop's case) and East Hartford, Conn. (in United's case).

The companies will be tasked with researching future power, thermal and controls requirements for the Air Force.