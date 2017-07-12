Apollo Endosurgery reports preliminary Q2 results

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) announces certain preliminary Q2 financial results ended June 30.

Q2 Total GAAP revenue is estimated to be in the range of $16.9M to $17.1M. After adjusting for sales of U.S. Orbera starter kits, total non-GAAP revenue for Q2 is estimated to be in the range of $16.6M to $16.8M.

Q2 Total GAAP Endo-Bariatric product sales of $9.4M to $9.5M.

Q2 Adjusted Endo-Bariatric product sales of $9.1M to $9.2M.

Q2 GAAP surgical product sales is estimated to be in the range of $7.3M to $7.4M.

Estimated Q2 GAAP operating loss of $5.5M to $6M, including depreciation and amortization expenses of $2.5M and $2.3M, respectively.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash is estimated to be $6.2M as of June 30.