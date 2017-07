United Continental (NYSE:UAL) reports revenue passenger miles increased 3.4% in June to 20.288B. Domestic RPMs +6.0%.

Capacity was up 5.0% to 23.644B available seat miles. Domestic ASMs +7.7%.

June load factor -140 bps to 85.7%. YTD load factor -10 bps to 81.7%.

United says all regions performed in-line with expectations except for the Pacific. The company expects Q2 unit revenue to be up 2.0% Y/Y to fall in the midpoint of its prior range for a 1% to 3% gain.