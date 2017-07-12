SunTrust bullish on bluebird bio

In a note to investors, SunTrust analyst Ed Nash says the recent weakness in bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) is a buying opportunity. Shares have sold off over 23% since hitting a high of $123.75 on June 22.

He attributes the softness to misguided concerns over the safety profile of Novartis' CTL019, under review by an FDA advisory committee today. He emphasizes that the reason for briefing document's focus on safety issues is to guide a thorough discussion by the committee on its benefit/risk ratio, adding the bluebird's bb2121 has a different safety profile (BUY/$108).

Source: Bloomberg

Previously: FDA Ad Com review Wednesday for Novartis' marketing application for CAR-T tisagenlecleucel-T (July 10)