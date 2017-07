Shares gained 3.7% in after hours action as the company last night promised details and a conference call this morning.

The details are out, and the hope is for $1.065B of recurring cost and margin improvements, with $210M of permanent SG&A reduction from asset sales and divestments.

Among the effects of the plan: Up to about $6.3B, or $20 per share of excess cash to deploy through 2020, including $4B or $12.50 per share by the end of 2018.

A conference call is set for 8:30 ET.