PetIQ files for IPO

PetIQ (Pending:PETQ) announces it will offer 5.7M shares in a range of $14 to $16.

The pet health company will raise $85.5M at the midpoint of the range.

PetIQ generated revenue of $215M for the twelve months ending on March 31, 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was $12.6M for the period.

PetIQ on its edge: "We believe that through product development, manufacturing capabilities, distribution and retail execution we have enabled retailers to enter and grow the market for high quality pet medications. We believe that our “first mover” momentum, including our established relationships with leading retailers, provides us a significant competitive advantage that will allow us to grow with our world-class retail pharmacy partners."

