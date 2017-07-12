SK Hynix still wants equity in Toshiba chip unit

SK Hynix has no plans to drop its equity request for Toshiba’s chip unit, according to CEO Park Sung-wook.

Toshiba had said the South Korean chipmaker would provide funding for the consortium selected as the bid winner but would have no equity or management role.

The finance-only route was meant to quiet concerns about a foreign competitor potentially having access to Toshiba’s technology.

SK Hynix then requested financing through convertible bonds, which would make equity possible.

Toshiba has reportedly started to seriously consider other bidders for the chip unit due to the SK Hynix actions and ongoing legal battles with Western Digital.

