Wal-Mart gets aggressive with suppliers

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) plans to put more pressure on suppliers under a new program called "On-Time, In-Full," according to Bloomberg. The acronym OTIF is getting to be well-known in retail.

The program, which begins in August, requires suppliers to deliver full truckloads of certain fast-turning items on time or fines of up to 3% of their value will be incurred.

"The goals are aggressive and will require new ways of working," states the retial giant in a slide prepared for a presentation to suppliers.

Wal-Mart thinks the OTIF push can add $1B to revenue.