Viking Therapeutics completes enrollment in Phase 2 study of VK5211 in patients recovering from hip fracture

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) announces that enrollment has been completed in the Phase 2 clinical trial of VK5211 in patients who recently suffered a hip fracture.

The trial involves 108 patients. The study's primary endpoint will evaluate the effects of VK5211 on lean body mass after 12 weeks. Secondary objectives include assessments of functional performance, quality-of-life, and activities of daily living, as well as safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics. Results from this trial are expected in Q4.

VK5211, the company's lead program for muscle and bone disorders, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator designed to selectively stimulate muscle and bone formation with reduced activity in peripheral tissues such as skin and prostate.