Galena continues exploration of strategic alternatives, two core clinical programs progressing

Assisted by Canaccord Genuity, Galena Biopharma (NASDAQ:GALE) is staying the course in its evaluation of strategic alternatives that began in Q1. It has reduced headcount and operating expenses to extend its cash runway while it advances its two core programs: GALE-401 and NeuVax (nelipepimut-S).

The Phase 2b clinical trial assessing the combination of NeuVax and Roche's Herceptin (trastuzumab) in node-positive and triple negative HER2 1+ and 2+ breast cancer is almost fully enrolled with the remaining seven participants expected to be recruited in the next few weeks (n=300). An interim analysis by the Data Safety Monitoring Board will take place six months after the last patient is enrolled. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date of the study is June 2019.

Two other mid-stage studies are recruiting patients, another one in high-risk breast cancer and one in ductal carcinoma in situ.

The company has filed an S-1 with the SEC to register currently outstanding warrants.

Previously: Galena CEO fired; strategic alternatives being evaluated (Jan. 31)