High-yield covenant quality plummeted in June - Moody's

Covenant quality of North American high-yield bonds "drastically worsened" in June, according to Moody's.

The agency's Covenant Quality Index rose to 4.48 from 4.26, now just four basis points shy of its all-time worst-ever score of 4.52 set in August 2015 (the index ranges from 1 to 5, with 1 the strongest investor protections, and 5 the weakest).

At issue was a large concentration of "high-yield lite" bonds which automatically receive a score of 5 on that index. There was also a high volume of private-equity-sponsored paper that was rated at 4.31 - a massive deterioration from May's 4.04.

