Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) initiated with Neutral rating by Credit Suisse.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) initiated with Overweight rating and $15 (124% upside) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald. Shares up 3% premarket on light volume.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) upgraded to Buy with a $157 (24% upside) price target by Guggenheim. Shares up 1% premarket on light volume.

Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) upgraded to Buy with a $3 (89% upside) price target by Stifel Nicolaus. Shares up 7% premarket on light volume.

Inotek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ITEK) downgraded to Hold by Canaccord Genuity.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) removed from Best Ideas List by Wedbush.