Northern Dynasty +13% as EPA moves to roll back Pebble mine restrictions

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) +13% premarket after the EPA said it had begun a process to withdraw proposed restrictions on the development of the Pebble Mine in Alaska.

The move follows a settlement reached in May between Pebble Partnership and the EPA that allows the project to proceed into normal course permitting under Clean Water Act rules and other regulations "unencumbered by any extraordinary development restrictions."

NAK says it is now seeking a new major funding partner for the Pebble Project to help finance construction of a mine it says is the largest undeveloped gold resource in the world.