Lancashire County Council awards Jacobs third term as a framework provider

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) has been awarded a third term as a framework provider of professional consultancy services across highway, transportation and related scheme development with Lancashire County Council in the U.K.

The scope of Jacobs’ new contract includes civil engineering, geotechnical, landscape and ecology services.

"Working alongside Lancashire’s team for a third term, not only through the delivery of significant ongoing services, but to assist in development of future projects and programmes, ensures we can help bring local growth and prosperity to the County,” said Jacobs Senior Vice President, Buildings and Infrastructure Bob Duff. “This extension is a testament to the hard work and knowledge of our people and further validates Jacobs leadership in transportation in the U.K. and around the world.”

Press Release