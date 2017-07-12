More on MSC Industrial Direct's Q3

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) reports revenue rose 3.8% on average daily sales basis in Q3.

Gross margin rate decreased 70 bps to 44.3%.

Operating margin rate slipped 80 bps to 13.7%.

Rustom Jilla, executive vice president and chief financial officer, added, "Our fiscal third quarter average daily sales increased by 3.8 percent, slightly above the midpoint of our guidance. Most of this growth came from customer types and products with lower gross margins and, hence, our gross profit was slightly below our expectations. However, offsetting this was our continued focus on expense control, resulting in operating margins 20 basis points ahead of the midpoint of our guidance and earnings per share at the high end."

Q4 Guidance: Net sales: $733M to $746M; Average daily sales growth: ~+7% Y/Y; Diluted EPS: $0.97 to $1.01.