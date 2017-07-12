American Airlines higher after boosting unit revenue outlook

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) reports revenue passenger miles increased 0.8% in June to 21.0388B. Domestic RPMs -3.3%.

Capacity was up 1.1% to 24.851B available seat miles. Domestic ASMs -2.2%.

June load factor -20 bps to 84.7%. YTD load factor +10 bps to 81.2%.

American expects Q2 unit revenue to be up between 5% and 6% vs. a prior outlook of 3.5% to 5.5% growth. The company sees Q2 pre-tax margin falling in a range of 13% to 14%, also a boost from prior guidance.