RedHill updates on Crohn's candidate RHB-104, second DSMB review later this month

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) announces that the second interim data analysis of its Phase 3 study, MAP US, of RHB-104 in Crohn's disease by the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) will take place later this month. The analysis will be based on the first 222 subjects who have completed 26-week assessments. The DSMB's recommendation should be released in early August.

The first review was conducted in December 2016 with the DSMB recommending that the study continue as planned. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is September.

