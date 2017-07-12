Brazil regulator reverses decision on Petrobras hedge accounting

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says Brazil's securities industry watchdog CVM reversed an earlier preliminary ruling asking for the restatement of financial results stretching back to 2013 to account for impairments related to certain hedging transactions; the company announced changes in the accounting of currency hedging in July 2013 to limit the impact of a weakening Brazilian real on its debt.

"The regulator's board decision confirms our understanding that the practice of hedge accounting can therefore be applied," PBR says in a Brazilian securities filing.

PBR also says its board approved an IPO of its fuel distribution subsidiary Petrobras Distribuidora, which will be effected through a secondary public offering on the Sao Paolo stock exchange.