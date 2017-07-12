Tablet shipments expected to remain weak in 2H

Tablet shipments will remain weak in the second half of this year, according to DigiTimes supply chain sources.

Q1 tablet shipments were down 30.8% on the quarter and 12.4% on the year with 36M units shipped.

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF) led the Q1 slate tablet market with a 19% share. Foxconn Electronics (OTC:FXCOF) came second at 16% with Compal Electronics following at 13%.

Q1 detachable tablet shipments put Foxconn first with a 35% share thanks to the iPhone followed by Pegatron at 25% due to the Microsoft Surface, and Samsung came in third at 10%.

Tablet makers plan to roll out new premium tablets in 2H featuring high-resolution displays, thin designs, and better battery life as a way to mitigate the slumping sales.