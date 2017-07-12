Competing bid for Oncor could mean Buffett walks

"It is quite likely that the Berkshire (BRK.A, BRK.B) transaction will not close, given the lack of support from the debtors’ creditors,” says an attorney for Paul Singer's Elliot Management.

Elliot, of course, is the largest creditor of Oncor's bankrupt parent, Energy Future Holdings, and has promised a competing bid for Oncor.

If past history holds true, Berkshire will walk away (while taking a $270M breakup fee), and move on to the next deal. "We don't participate in auctions,” wrote Warren Buffett in his most recent annual letter.

A recent energy-related example would be Berkshire's 2008 bid for Constellation Energy. The Oracle pulled the offer and took a $175M breakup fee after another player entered.