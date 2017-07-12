Barratt Developments trading update for FY17

Barratt Developments' (OTC:BTDPF) reports total completion increased 0.4% to 17,395 units.

Total forward sales grew 21.7% to £2.14B.

Wholly owned forward sales were up 18.8% to £1.91B and private forward sales rose 22.7% to £1.25B.

Total average selling price expanded 5.9% to c.£275K.

PBT is expected to rise 12% to £765M.

Cash on hand of £720M.

The Company expects to release its FY2017 results on 6th September.

David Thomas, Chief Executive commented, “It has been another very strong year for the Group both operationally and financially. We have delivered our highest number of completions for nine years, more than any other housebuilder, and continue to see a positive mortgage environment and strong consumer demand. In March we were recognised as a five star builder by the Home Builders Federation for the eighth year in a row and we are determined to lead the industry in quality and service as we drive operational improvements through the business.”

